Arrests

No arrests were reported from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

Summonses

1/2 at 6:36 p.m. Mikel Benson, 45, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Woodland Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to eight calls from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

