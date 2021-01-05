Arrests
No arrests were reported from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.
Summonses
1/2 at 6:36 p.m. Mikel Benson, 45, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Woodland Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to eight calls from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.
