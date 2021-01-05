College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Tuesday the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is still a go for Monday night amid a report that the Buckeyes are having COVID-19 issues.

AL.com reported that Ohio State has been in contact with CFP officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed. Those discussions were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because no one had been authorized to speak publicly about the details.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said in a statement that the Buckeyes continue to follow the same protocols they have all season. “We plan to play January 11,” Smith said.

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne posted on Twitter that he and Smith have had multiple conversations.

“Both schools are focused on playing in the (at)CFBPlayoff Championship Game on January 11th,” Byrne said.

Hancock said there were no changes and the game in Miami Gardens, Florida, between the top-ranked Crimson Tide and the third-ranked Buckeyes was still scheduled for Monday night as planned.

Hancock has previously said Jan. 18 is a potential makeup date if necessary.

The pandemic threatened to shut down major college football altogether in the summer, but a season was played through dozens of postponements and cancellations, and with teams getting through games short-handed because of the virus.

About 87% of the regular-season Bowl Subdivision schedule was played. For Ohio State, though, it has been an especially bumpy road.

The Big Ten initially canceled the fall football season in August, only to reverse course in September. The conference kicked off in late October but left no room in the nine-week schedule for makeup games.

The Buckeyes had three games called off, two for COVID-19 issues with their opponents and one due to their own problems. Ohio State played its final regular-season game and the Big Ten championship game missing more than 20 players. Coach Ryan Day tested positive and was not with the team for its game against Michigan State on Dec. 5.

The Buckeyes made the playoff after playing only six games and with the Big Ten changing the minimum number of games needed to qualify for the championship.

Ohio State’s unavailable players list shrunk last week for the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, and the Buckeyes beat the Tigers 49-28.

Alabama made it through its season relatively unscathed by the virus. The Tide had one game postponed because of LSU’s COVID-19 issues but it was later made up. Coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus and was forced to miss Alabama’s rivalry game against Auburn.

GEORGIA: Defensive end Malik Herring and center Trey Hill announced on Twitter that they will give up their remaining eligibility with the Bulldogs to enter the draft.

Herring is a senior who totaled 20 tackles in 10 games this season, including two sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses. He had a sack in Georgia’s victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Hill became the third Georgia underclassmen to enter the draft. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior followed junior cornerback Eric Stokes and sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Hill missed the final two games of the 2020 season with an injury.

WEST VIRGINIA: Quarterback Austin Kendall plans to play elsewhere next season and put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database, West Virginia football spokesman Mike Montoro confirmed Tuesday that Kendall has .

Kendall came on in relief of Jarret Doege in the second half of the Liberty Bowl and threw two touchdown passes to lead the Mountaineers (6-4) to a 24-21 victory over Army. Kendall also appeared in a backup role in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

KENTUCKY: Quarterback Terry Wilson says he will enter the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility after leading the Wildcats to two bowl wins in three years.

FORMER WISCONSIN quarterback Jack Coan says he’s transferring to Notre Dame. Wisconsin disclosed two weeks ago that Coan had entered the transfer portal. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are scheduled to face each other on Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Notre Dame’s 2021 roster was lacking a proven quarterback. The Fighting Irish need to replace three-year starter Ian Book, whose college career ended Friday with a 31-14 loss to Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

