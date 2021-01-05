Arrests
12/28 at 9:31 a.m. Fally Digbu Kasongo, 37, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol by Officer Burke on I-295 North.
Summonses
There were no summonses reported from Dec. 28-Jan. 4.
Fire
12/29 at 9:26 a.m. Mutual aid for attic fire on Merrill Road in Falmouth.
12/30 at 5:47 p.m. Building fire on Sea Cove Road.
12/31 at 8:23 p.m. Cooking fire on Hillside Avenue.
1/1 at 6:07 p.m. Cooking fire on Greely Road.
1/2 at 5:46 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-95 North.
1/2 at 7:31 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-95 North.
1/2 at 8:33 a.m. Smoke detector activation – no fire, unintentional – on Foreside Road.
1/4 at 10:45 a.m. Building fire on Stockholm Drive.
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to seven calls from Dec. 29-Jan. 4.
