Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to list for sale a nationally acclaimed restaurant and events venue in downtown Portland. The sale will include the property, business assets and FF&E, making this a turnkey acquisition.

Grace is housed in the former Chestnut Street Church, a circa 1836 building that is one of Portland’s few surviving examples of work by architect Charles Alexander. The church survived the Great Fire of 1866 while half the city’s churches and commercial buildings were destroyed.

The Chestnut Street Church one of the few remaining works by local architect Charles Alexander. In 1866, it survived the Great Fire that destroyed half of the city's churches and commercial buildings. Karen Yesinkus

The extensive, expensive and award-winning restoration of the church to its original, Gothic Revival beauty in 2006 lead Greater Portland Landmarks to award founding restauranteur Anne Rutherford their Robin Neeley Special Preservation Honor. Of special note was the preservation of 27 stained-glass windows and her re-imagination of the dramatic interior for a new use.

Grace has received accolades throughout the local and national hospitality industry, including making lists in Maine Magazine, Travel and Leisure, Bon Appetit, Zagat and other recognized publications. The restaurant space situates a state-of-the-art, open kitchen on the former altar. Up to 175 patrons sit in dining alcoves or on the mezzanine level that looks over it all. On the lower level, the “great room” can host events as well, bringing the finished space to 14,358± SF.

For events, it received 4.9 stars on WeddingWire and three Couples Choice Awards between 2017 and 2019. In that final year, the business became an events-only venue, holding over 50 weddings in a year in addition to other occasions.

