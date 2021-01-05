SALES

144 Fore Street, LLC purchased a 43,210-square-foot office and industrial building at 144-152 Fore St., Portland. Mac Simpson, Porta & Co.; Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.

Rowe Auto Group has purchased a ±29,025-square-foot commercial building at 2 Chabot St., Westbrook. Tony McDonald and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Co.; Craig Young, The Boulos Co.

Scarborough Storage Solutions LLC purchased ±4.53 acres (Lots 8,9,13,14 & 27) at 192 Innovation Way, Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Co.; Thomas Gadbois, F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Karen Rasmussen purchased a 1,086-square-foot commercially zoned building at 65 E St., South Portland. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; and Nicholas Dambrie, Keller Williams Realty | Dambrie Garon Real Estate.

Lawson, LLC has purchased a 10,968-square-foot commercial office building at 315 Park Ave., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Tripod Holdings, LLC purchased a 4,320-square-foot multi-use commercial building at 17 Chestnut St., Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

630 County Road LLC purchased a 3-acre industrial/warehouse redevelopment opportunity at 630 County Rd., Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Karen Rich, and Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dr. Mahesh Bandara and Brandi Barden, RN purchased a 822-square-foot medical office condo at 45 Forest Falls Dr., Yarmouth. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Scott Sanford, Scott Sanford Realty.

Homestead 15 SRO LLC purchased a 2,000-square-foot office building with a 1,600-square-foot garage at 56 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Stephanie Bolduc, Maine Real Estate Experts.

NextGrid purchased ±85.32 acres of land at Lewiston Junction Rd., Poland. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Co.; Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Auburn Marketplace LLC purchased a 5,500-square-foot former restaurant/motel at a confidential address in Auburn. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Dusti Bouten, Keller Williams.

Jesse Herrick purchased a 991-square-foot commercial condo at 15 Middle St., Portland. Joe Malone, SIOR/CCIM and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Palmer Real Estate LLC purchased a 23,300-square-foot mixed use investment property at 39 Limerick Rd., Arundel. Mike Anderson and John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Lindsey Development Group LLC purchased a 4,568-square-foot medical condominium at 277 Post Rd., Wells. Mark Malone CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Segmentum LLC purchased a 0.84-acre of land at 7 Lexington St., Lewiston. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Linda Davis, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Wyatt Properties and Double S Properties purchased a 14,250-square-foot industrial building at 17 Gorham Industrial Parkway, Gorham. Mark Malone CCIM, Brandon Mitchell and Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Wyatt Properties LLC and Double S Properties LLC purchased a self-storage unit facility at 1011 Narragansett Trail, Buxton. Brandon Mitchell and Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

JL Dale LLC purchased a 20,000-square-foot office building at 145 Lisbon Street, Lewiston. Josh Soley and Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors.

RLS, LLC purchased a 6,900-square-foot office building at 16 Commerce Dr., Augusta. Ben Spencer, Maine Realty Advisors.

292 State LLC purchased a 4,238-square-foot retail building at 292 State St., Augusta. Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors; Brian Rizzo, Coldwell Banker.

Seascape Investments, LLC purchased a 17,500-square-foot industrial building at 300 Waldoboro Rd, Bremen. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR and Sylas Hatch, NAI The Dunham Group.

Hhu Hguyen purchased a ±3,312-square-foot multi-family building at 48 Elmwood St., Portland. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group; Hoang Ngyuen, F.O. Bailey Realty LLC.

Gould Equipment Company purchased a ±24,360-square-foot industrial building at 163 Hildreth Street North, Bangor. Derek Miller, The Boulos Co.

Vista Realty Trust purchased a ±6,200-square-foot retail building at 165-167 State Rd., Kittery. Caitlin Burke and Christian Stallkamp, The Boulos Co.

LEASES

Office

Arias Agency leased 3,300 square feet of office space at 16 Casco St., Floor 2, Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Gideon Asen, LLC leased 300 square feet of office space at 217 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kenilworth, Inc. renewed their lease for 1,577 square feet of office space at 2 Monument Sq., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

Maine Medical Partners leased 19,670 square feet of office space at 300 Southborough Dr., South Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; Mike Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Joslin Chidester has leased 500 square feet of office space at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Alchemy Chiropractic has leased 1,008 square feet of office space at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.; Nick Herold, Keller Williams.

Maine Medical Center renewed its lease of ±6,508 square feet of office space at 818-852 Congress St., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Co.

Executive Office Centers subleased ±5,152 square feet of office space at 254 Commercial St., Merrill’s Wharf St., Portland. John Finegan, The Boulos Co.; Jessica Estes and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Co.

Portland Housing Authority leased ±3,782 square feet of office space at 65 West Commercial St., Portland Star Match Co. Building, Portland. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Co.

Tradecraft Farms South Portland, LLC leased ±2,778 square feet of office space at 217 Main St., Lewiston. Craig Young and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Co.; Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

An undisclosed church group leased 1,800 square feet of office space at 650 Main St., South Portland. Dan Greenstein and John Finegan, The Boulos Co.

Kennebec Pharmacy & Home Care, LLC leased ±1,399 square feet of office space at 189 Darling Ave., South Portland. Jessica Estes and John Finegan, The Boulos Co.

Archipelago Law, LLP leased ±1,358 square feet of office space at 22 Free St., Portland. John Finegan and Derek Miller, The Boulos Co.

Fresh Start Maine, LLC leased ±978 square feet of office space at 157 Main St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, SIOR, CCIM and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Co.; Kevin Fletcher, Keller Williams Realty.

Overtime Collectibles, LLC leased ±550 square feet of office space at 650 Main St., South Portland. Dan Greenstein and John Finegan, The Boulos Co.

Retail

Otto Pizza LLC leased 2,500 square feet of restaurant space at 305 US Route 1, Yarmouth. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

BBCC leased 1,960 square feet of retail space at 115 Middle St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Evangeline LLC leased 1,150 square feet of retail space at 332 Fore St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Stonewall Kitchen has renewed their lease of 2,000 square feet of retail space at 180 Middle St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Nouria has renewed their lease for the gas station & car wash at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

David & Philip Kahan leased 1,276 square feet of retail space at 543 Congress St., Portland. John Golden, Maine Realty Advisors; . Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

Crow’s Nest Barbershop leased 1,545 square feet of retail space at 600 Turner St., Auburn. Tim Millett, Porta and Co.

Food City leased 8,000± square feet of retail space at 178-180 Main St., Farmington. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Easy Aquarium, LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 26 Bridgton Rd., Westbrook. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Robert Tragemann, Colliers International.

O’Reilly Auto Enterprises leased 1,950 square feet of retail space at The Pine Tree Shopping Center, 1100 Brighton Ave., Portland. Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Café Louis, LLC leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 173 Ocean St., South Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Heavenly Weight Loss, Inc. DBA Jenny Craig has leased of 2,286 square feet of retail space at 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Cabinet Depot has renewed and extended their lease of 1,224 square feet of retail space at 200 Gorham Rd., South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Blanche & Mimi has renewed their lease of 1,375 square feet of retail space at 180 Middle St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Workout Fitness has renewed their lease of 1,400 square feet of retail space at 200 Gorham Rd., South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Patio & Flame leased ±2,781 square feet of retail space at 517 US Route 1, Kittery. Christian Stallkamp and Katherine Gemmecke, The Boulos Co.

Happy Dogs Grooming, LLC leased ±1,025 square feet of retail space at 518 US Route 1, Kittery. Katherine Gemmecke, The Boulos Co.; Gerry O’Connell, KW Coastal Realty.

Cote’s Portland Square Cafe renewed its lease of ±960 square feet of retail space at One Portland Sq., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Co.

Industrial

North Spore, LLC leased 25,000 square feet of industrial space at 921 Riverside St., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Dan Catlin, Catlin Commercial at KW.

Sargent Electric Company leased 13,000 square feet of industrial space at 45 Alfred Plourde Pkwy, Lewiston. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Nick Lucas and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Co.

Harcros Chemicals Inc. leased ±20,048 square feet of industrial space at 82 Scott Dr., Westbrook. Craig Young, The Boulos Co.

Playsite Services New England leased ±3,000 square feet of industrial space at 46 Leighton Rd., Augusta. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Co.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: