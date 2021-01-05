Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  1/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  1/13  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  1/13  5 p.m.  School Board/Town Finance Committee Auditor Presentation

Wed.  1/13  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  1/14  5 p.m.  Policing Review Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  1/11  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Mon.  1/11  5:30 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Tues.  1/12  8:30 a.m.  Town Lands Committee

Tues.  1/12  6 p.m.  Climate Resilience Task Force

Wed.  1/13  4 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  1/13  5:30 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  1/14  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  1/11  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water District

Tues.  1/12  5:30 p.m.  Government Review Committee

Tues.  1/12  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  1/13  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission

