Two accidents that happened 11 miles apart at the same time Tuesday morning temporarily closed parts of Interstate 95 between Sidney and Waterville.

Katharine England, spokesperson for Maine State Police, said in an email Tuesday morning that the agency responded to the two separate incidents around 7:30 a.m.

In Waterville, a trooper from Troop C came upon a crash near the southbound on-ramp at the mile 130 interchange.

The investigation revealed that Kevin Swift, 29, of Whitefield attempted to pass a vehicle operated by Andrei Llantro, 19, of Waterville as he yielded to oncoming traffic while entering the interstate. Swift passed Llantro’s vehicle and struck another vehicle, operated by Margeret Thomas, 34, of Winslow, who was traveling southbound.

Thomas’ vehicle came to rest in the middle of both southbound lanes, facing north and in the path of a tractor-trailer truck operated by William Carlson, 63, of Wells, who narrowly avoided striking Thomas’ vehicle by driving the truck into the median.

During the investigation, Swift was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He is charged with operating after suspension and driving to endanger.

Medical conditions of those involved in the accident were not provided.

At mile marker 119 northbound near Sidney, at the same time as the Waterville accident, Cpl. Derrick Record responded to a car fire. Upon arrival, a 2012 Subaru Outback was fully engulfed in flames, but the driver was safely out of the vehicle.

Multiple small explosions occurred. Officers believe that ammunition in the vehicle was the cause. The interstate was shut down for less than an hour in order to clear the fire, which destroyed the vehicle.

No further information was provided.

