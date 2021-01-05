Arrests

Kenneth J. Grondin Jr., 34, of Windham, on Dec. 24 on a charge of domestic violence, criminal threatening.

Rebecca L. Elliott, 25, of Windham, on Dec. 29 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Joshua J. Hopkins, 29, of Windham, on Dec. 30 on a charge of domestic violence, assault, on Roosevelt Trail.

Peter M. Curtis, 33, transient, on Jan. 3 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

Summonses

Marcus D. McGraw, 34, of Gray, on Dec. 15 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Matthew L. Keller, 42, of Portland, on Dec. 16 on charges of violating condition of release, failure to notify owner of property damage accident and operating after suspension.

Nicholas A. Levasseur, 34, of South Portland, on Dec. 16 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating condition of release.

Keith A. Hodgkin, 41, of Raymond, on Dec. 17 on charges of violating condition of release and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, on Roosevelt Trail.

Anne E. Fougere, 26, of Casco, on Dec. 18 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Kendra D. Walisa, 33, of Windham, on Dec. 21 on a charge of violating protection from harassment order.

Gary M. Densmore, 53, of Raymond, on Dec. 22 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Nichole L. Mulrenin, 23, of Bridgton, on Dec. 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, at Walmart Supercenter.

Wanda J. Ryder, 55, of Windham, on Dec. 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, at Walmart Supercenter.

James. L. Slocomb, 27, of Gray, on Dec. 31 on charges of assault and violating condition of release, at Hannaford.

C. Senter Shaw II, 59, of Windham, on Jan. 1 on a charge of operating after suspension.

A female juvenile, 15, on Jan. 2 on a charge of domestic violence, assault, on River Road.

Michael E. Hussey-Scott, 18, of Limerick, on Jan. 3 on charges of operating under the influence and operating beyond license restriction.

