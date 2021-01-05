Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
Summonses
1/2 at 10:42 p.m. Eric Rice Kinney, 61, of Yarmouth, was summonsed on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation by Officer Graham Hults and Sgt. Michael Pierce on Juniper Ledge.
Fire
12/28 at 8:54 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Portland Street.
12/28 at 4:10 p.m. Carbon monoxide issue on Hillside Street.
12/29 at 9:19 a.m. Attic fire on Merrill Road.
12/30 at 11:33 a.m. Fire department inspection on Route 1.
12/31 at 1:29 p.m. Lines down on Ledge Road and Odell Way.
1/2 at 10:23 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Fawn Run.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency services responded to seven calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Seniors in Florida camp out overnight for vaccine
-
Portland Forecaster
Racial equity committee gets three more months to complete work
-
The Forecaster
Late Yarmouth educator leaves behind a legacy of learning
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: Dec. 29-Jan. 4
-
Portland Forecaster
Accounting firm pulls out of downtown for new digs