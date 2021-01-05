Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Summonses

1/2 at 10:42 p.m. Eric Rice Kinney, 61, of Yarmouth, was summonsed on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation by Officer Graham Hults and Sgt. Michael Pierce on Juniper Ledge.

Fire

12/28 at 8:54 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Portland Street.

12/28 at 4:10 p.m. Carbon monoxide issue on Hillside Street.

12/29 at 9:19 a.m. Attic fire on Merrill Road.

12/30 at 11:33 a.m. Fire department inspection on Route 1.

12/31 at 1:29 p.m. Lines down on Ledge Road and Odell Way.

1/2 at 10:23 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Fawn Run.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to seven calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: