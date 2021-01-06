BATH — The Bath Farmers Market has opened an online platform that allows customers to place orders for pick-up.

The market is still operating at the Bath Freight Shed at 27 Commercial St., but on Dec. 12 the market launched an online store which may be accessed from the market’s website, bathfarmersmarket.com.

According to a release from the market, visitors to the online store may view products by supplier or alphabetical order, select items and quantities and fill an online shopping car. At checkout, each vendor is paid separately, just as they would be in person.

Vendors may accept credit card payments online, or payments via checks and/or SNAP, payable when customers come to pick up their items.

Online buyers may pick up their items at a window from outside the shed, without having to go inside. The outdoor pick-up window will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

“My hope is the online store will provide vendors with customers and customers with products during COVID and beyond,” said Juliana Hoffmann, the online store coordinator. “The goal is to provide customers with a safe and convenient way to purchase their farmers market goods this winter.”

