BRIDGTON —Bridgton Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2021 on New Year’s Day.

Josephine Grace, daughter of Sarah and John Tucker, was born at 6:22 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20.75 inches.

“She likes to burp. She likes to cuddle. She has a little head of blonde hair, chubby cheeks,” Sarah said in a press release from Central Maine Healthcare.

This is the couple’s first child. Both are members of the U.S. Coast Guard and are stationed in South Portland. Sarah is a yeoman and John is a machinery technician.

