I read with interest Michael Reagan’s column in Monday’s edition of The Times Record (“2021 can’t be any worse, can it?“). And, with a certain amount of amusement at some of his

comments.

Frankly, I wondered what sort of world he’s living in. Is he aware that the death toll from the COVID-19 virus is more than 350,000 people in America? Or maybe they don’t count because they don’t live in Los Angeles. But what about the thousands who have died in his state? I guess they don’t count either because they can’t cancel their 15-day cruises “out of Dubai to India and back.” Nor can they rent an “escape house” for their families and go to the Santa Ynez Valley.

His comments about President-Elect Joe Biden were also interesting, to a point. He’s mad at the President-Elect, whom he calls the “pessimist in chief,” because as President-Elect, he’s being serious about the pandemic and what it could mean for our nation. Someone has to be serious about this pandemic, because it sure as heck isn’t the current, and soon to be former, occupant of the White House. To say that President Trump can’t be faulted for “not being optimistic and upbeat” is to ignore all his lies, such as the ones about the pandemic itself: “This will be over shortly” and everything will be back to normal. Sorry, Mr. Reagan, but getting back to “normal” is going to take longer than any of us want.

And I feel so sorry for him and his wife to be spending “January under house arrest.” Welcome to the club. Most of us have spent the last several months “under house

arrest” but we’ve still managed to make it without doing something stupid like throwing big parties and not wearing our masks.

I do have to agree with him that 2020 was “one of the most horrible in history.” Other than that, I feel sorta’ sorry for him to not be able to do all the wonderful things he’s come to expect as

right because of who he is or who his father was.

Joyce Morgan,

Brunswick

