Maine reported 525 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a second day in a row of higher case counts. There were three additional deaths.

On Tuesday, the state reported 597 new COVID-19 cases, after three days in a row of case counts below 400. But in the first few days after New Year’s Day, Maine may have been experiencing a lag in reporting cases, and people may have been delaying getting tested.

Overall, Maine has recorded 27,090 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 372 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media at 2 p.m.

The vaccination program continues as state officials look to next steps for the second phase of immunizations.

Maine will likely move from Phase 1A – which includes health care workers, paramedics, and staff and residents of nursing homes – to Phase 1B, which could include people 75 and older and front-line essential workers, in February. Phase 1A includes 130,000 Mainers, while Phase 1B comprises an additional 200,000 people. Combined, that represents about 25 percent of Maine’s population. So far, more than 35,000 Maine people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Details of how Phase 1B will roll out are currently being formulated by state officials, but in the meantime, groups are jockeying to be as high on the Phase 1B priority list as possible.

Shah said during Monday’s media briefing that the state may prioritize groups within Phase 1B, for instance, to immunize the most elderly in the state first before moving to younger age brackets, and to give the vaccine to workers most at risk of contracting COVID-19 before moving to other job categories.

The U.S. CDC has categorized restaurant and hotel workers in Phase 1C, but Steve Hewins, president and CEO of HospitalityMaine, which represents those groups, is urging Maine to move up those workers into 1B. Hewins said they should receive the vaccine at the same time as grocery store clerks, which the U.S. CDC lists as being in 1C.

Robert Long, Maine CDC spokesman, said in an email in response to questions on Tuesday that no decisions have been made on exactly where restaurant and hotel employees will fall in the prioritization.

The U.S. CDC lists police officers, teachers, workers at food processing plants, postal workers and grocery store workers, among others, in Phase 1B.

Long said how quickly Maine can vaccinate its populace depends on how fast the federal government can ship vaccine doses to the states. So far, Maine has been receiving about 15,000 to 20,000 doses per week, while Shah has said the state needs about 50,000 doses per week to reduce “supply constraints” on administering the vaccine.

