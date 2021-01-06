BUXTON – Joseph John Rinaldi, 61, of Hurlin Smith Road, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Portland, a son of Joseph A. and Marjorie (Gallagher) Rinaldi.

Joe graduated from Bonney Eagle High School in 1978. He worked for the last 20 years for Napa as a delivery driver. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and science fiction movies. He was a gentle giant and loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his mother.

He is survived by his father of Buxton; sisters, Bridget Nguyen of Augusta, Nancy Talbot (Steve) of North Windham, Paulette Rinaldi of Buxton, brothers, Alphonso Rinaldi (Yvonne) of Weare, N.H., Anthony Rinaldi (Christine) of Westbrook. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Joe’s online guest book.

