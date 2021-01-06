A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Westbrook man to six and a half years in prison for distributing images of child sexual exploitation.

U.S. District Court Judge John W. Woodcock, Jr. also ordered 23-year-old Tyler Garnett of Westbrook to pay $12,000 in restitution to four victims depicted in the images Garnett possessed.

Upon his release from prison, Woodcock ordered Garnett placed under 10 years of supervised release, according to a news release issued Wednesday by U.S. Attorney for Maine, Halsey B. Frank.

Garnett used the social media application Kik Messenger to chat over the Internet in July 2019 with another Kik user. During the chat, Garnett sent several images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents.

Westbrook police, the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the FBI investigated the case.

