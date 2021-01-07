BIDDEFORD — After six years serving as Heart of Biddeford’s board president, Amy Grohman is handing the reins over to Denise Desrochers.

“My decision to step down as president was based on a desire to devote more time to some of my other board and civic roles, and is driven by my firm belief that change is healthy for any organization,” said Grohman, who works at Portland-based Tilson as a project administrator. “Heart of Biddeford has a wealth of talented, committed people engaged on many levels and is in a strong position for further success.”

Grohman has called Biddeford home since 2003 with her husband Martin and their two children. She began volunteering with Heart of Biddeford in 2011 and chaired the Organization Committee from 2012 to 2014. In her tenure as board president, Grohman has grown and diversified the board, helped guide growth of programs such as River Jam, and strengthened the ties between the nonprofit organization, city administration, and other local groups.

As Desrochers steps into the position, Grohman said, “I have no doubt that Heart of Biddeford is in excellent hands and I know it will continue to do excellent work for our downtown, our community, and beyond.”

Desrochers, an Exchange Foundations Senior Coordinator at Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE), and her husband Enrico recently purchased a home in Biddeford. She became involved with Heart of Biddeford as a Design Committee member in 2015 and joined the board in 2019.

When asked about her plans as she assumes duties as board president, she said, “My vision for Heart of Biddeford is that we continue to treasure the vibrant community of entrepreneurs and organizational leaders that have made Biddeford the awe-inspiring city for which it is recognized, while strengthening our principles of community enrichment that achieve a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive place in which to live and thrive.”

Desrochers will be joined by Biddeford native Joe McKenney who will serve as board vice president. McKenney started volunteering with Heart of Biddeford when he opened his studio McKenney Photography in 2008. He has served as Promotions Committee Cchair and, since 2012, on the board.

“Being a part of Heart of Biddeford and seeing the changes to the city in the past decade is inspiring,” said McKenney, who is raising his son and daughter with his wife Jill who is expecting another boy in January. “I want to continue the progress Heart of Biddeford has facilitated by fostering new businesses and celebrating the long-standing staples of our community. I believe together we can bring even more positive changes in the city for years to come.”

Delilah Poupore has served as the full-time executive director of the organization since 2011. She said, “Amy brought so many skills from her experience in the nonprofit sector, and she did an amazing job including the greatest breadth of people in HOB’s activities. She also made sure there was a ‘deep bench’ of talented folks who could succeed her. I know Denise will use her strategic abilities and her desire to bring people together to help HOB thrive in the future.”

Heart of Biddeford is a Main Street Maine designated nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization founded in 2004. In partnership with the City of Biddeford, the business community, property owners, and residents, the organization fosters economic development to improve the downtown and quality of life within its boundaries by supporting existing businesses, attracting new businesses, promoting downtown through events, and working to beautify the urban core. In addition to the Board of Directors, hundreds of volunteers are involved in the organization’s four committees, Adopt-a-Park program, and annual events.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: