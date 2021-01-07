BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Maine College of Health Professions has announced that MCHP alum and CEO of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Ken Albert, has accepted the role of MCHP board chair. Albert is a 1986 graduate of the college’s nursing program and will assume leadership of the college’s eight-member board, which is charged with serving as stewards of MCHP. He graduated from MCHP and moved on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Southern Maine, magna cum laude, and a degree of juris doctor from the University of Maine School of Law with honors in health law. Albert has been CEO at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice since 2016.

Rangeley Health and Wellness has named Leslie White executive director of its board. White, who has been serving as the organization’s deputy director since January of 2020, will succeed Jeanne Thorvaldsen as she transitions to a part-time role as RHW’s development director. Prior to her tenure at RHW, she worked in a variety of nonprofit settings in both direct clinical care and as a healthcare administrator in both Maine and in Pennsylvania. As executive director, White will work closely with RHW staff to ensure the organization can continue to adapt to serve the community through the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

Anne Jordan, manager of criminal process and specialty dockets at the Maine Judicial Branch, was elected president of the National Criminal Justice Association board of directors and will lead the executive committee. Based in Washington, D.C., the NCJA represents state, territorial, tribal and local governments on crime prevention and public safety issues. Jordan’s peers across the nation place confidence and trust in her with this appointment as they work together to improve the criminal justice system during these challenging times.

NEW HIRES

Good Shepherd Food Bank has announced the recent hires of George Fox as assistant vice president of supply chain, Courtney Holub as major gifts officer, and Kaitlyn Myers as development operations assistant.

Fox recently joined Good Shepherd as assistant vice president of supply chain and is responsible for helping the food bank grow its capacity to feed food-insecure Mainers. Prior to joining Good Shepherd, Fox held engineering and operational leadership roles at L.L. Bean for over 20 years.

Since 2012, Holub has held positions in nonprofits, including programming, marketing, communications and philanthropy, focusing her work on increasing opportunity and equity for underserved populations. Holub relocated to Portland in 2016, where she resides with her husband and dog, and has been focused on philanthropy ever since with the ultimate goal of mission delivery.

Myers’ background consists of positions in human resources and accounting at nonprofits that provided support to children and adults with developmental disabilities. She assisted with case management at a law firm, and held an administrative position at a doctor’s office. Myers studied at Frostburg State University in Maryland and the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Machias Savings Bank has named Jack Lufkin to fill its fourth, newly created regional senior vice president position in the southern market, which includes Cumberland County. In his new role, Lufkin serves as market leader with responsibility for both the business and retail banking teams after most recently working as vice president, senior commercial relationship manager at NBT Bank. He has prior experience with KeyBank, nearly a decade at Gorham Savings Bank, served the city of Portland as economic development director, and was the founding executive director of Freeport Economic Development Corp. He has been a board member of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce since 2007, for which he currently serves as treasurer.

Heather Davis has been hired by SeniorsPlus, the Western Maine-designated Area Agency on Aging headquartered in Lewiston, as the organization’s new chief operating officer. Originally from Maine, Davis returned last fall and has since been working as an independent contractor with the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Augusta as a member of its COVID-19 Contact Tracing Leadership Team. She holds a master’s degree in public health from Boston University and has extensive nonprofit experience in Maine and Alaska, where she was most recently the executive director of the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association in Anchorage. Davis has been with SeniorsPlus for a total of twenty years, having started as an intern.

RE/MAX Shoreline has added Reilly Kons to its Portland office as an agent. A resident of the greater Brunswick area with roots in Topsham, Kons has been in the Cumberland and Sagadahoc region for 25 years. Real estate is a passion for him and, with a background in sales and formal education in marketing management from Thomas College, Kons has a mix of skills and experience that help his clients with the buying and selling process.

PROMOTIONS

The Rowley Agency Inc. has promoted Christine H. Holman to the position of executive vice president. Holman has been with The Rowley Agency for 34 years. This promotion serves as recognition of her dedication, commitment and abilities.

