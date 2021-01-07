BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Maine College of Health Professions has announced that MCHP alum and CEO of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice Ken Albert has accepted the role of MCHP board chair. Albert is a 1986 graduate of the college’s nursing program and will assume leadership of the college’s eight-member board, which is charged with serving as stewards of MCHP. He earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Southern Maine and a degree of juris doctor from the University of Maine School of Law in health law.

Rangeley Health and Wellness has named Leslie White executive director of its board. White, the organization’s deputy director since January 2020, will succeed Jeanne Thorvaldsen as she transitions to a part-time role as RHW’s development director. Prior to her tenure at RHW, White worked in nonprofit settings in both direct clinical care and as a healthcare administrator in Maine and in Pennsylvania.

Anne Jordan, manager of criminal process and specialty dockets at the Maine Judicial Branch, was elected president of the National Criminal Justice Association board of directors and will lead the executive committee. Based in Washington, D.C., the NCJA represents state, territorial, tribal and local governments on crime prevention and public safety issues.

NEW HIRES

Good Shepherd Food Bank has announced the recent hires of George Fox as assistant vice president of supply chain, Courtney Holub as major gifts officer, and Kaitlyn Myers as development operations assistant.

Fox is responsible for helping the food bank grow its capacity to feed food-insecure Mainers. Prior to joining Good Shepherd, Fox held engineering and operational leadership roles at L.L. Bean for over 20 years.

Since 2012, Holub has held positions in nonprofits, including programming, marketing, communications and philanthropy, focusing her work on increasing opportunity and equity for underserved populations. Holub relocated to Portland in 2016.

Myers has held positions in human resources and accounting at nonprofits that provided support to children and adults with developmental disabilities. She studied at Frostburg State University in Maryland and the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Machias Savings Bank has named Jack Lufkin to fill its fourth regional senior vice president position in the southern market, which includes Cumberland County. Lufkin will be responsible for both the business and retail banking teams after most recently working as vice president, senior commercial relationship manager at NBT Bank. He has prior experience with KeyBank, Gorham Savings Bank, was economic development director in Portland, and was the founding executive director of Freeport Economic Development Corp. He has been a board member of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce since 2007.

Heather Davis has been hired by SeniorsPlus, the western Maine-designated Area Agency on Aging headquartered in Lewiston, as chief operating officer. Davis has since been working as an independent contractor with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention as a member of its COVID-19 Contact Tracing Leadership Team. She holds a master’s degree in public health from Boston University and has extensive nonprofit experience in Maine and Alaska. Davis has been with SeniorsPlus for 20 years.

RE/MAX Shoreline has added Reilly Kons to its Portland office as an agent. A resident of the greater Brunswick area with roots in Topsham, Kons has been in the Cumberland and Sagadahoc region for 25 years. He has a background in sales and formal education in marketing management from Thomas College.

PROMOTIONS

The Rowley Agency Inc. has promoted Christine H. Holman to executive vice president. Holman has been with The Rowley Agency for 34 years.

