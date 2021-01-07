Last night, Jan. 5, I believe that a coalition of citizens from all parties, ages and walks of life in Georgia took over the slogan that has stood in Maine since 1840. In 2020, Mainers missed the opportunity to replace Susan Collins with a Democrat with the courage to stand up to Trump and help ensure that Mitch McConnell would be replaced. Unlike Trump, I accepted that Mainers had spoken and that Collins would continue her silence for six more painful years. In addition, McConnell would continue his pathetic and party-oriented leadership and inaction for at least two more years.

Little did we know that Republicans, led by Trump and flamed by his mental state and countless “whoppers,” would start a coup and try all avenues to overturn my vote and a major victory by Joe Biden. It has been an unsettling couple of months, to say the least. Collins’ silence has become extremely dangerous and she missed an unprecedented opportunity to start to rebuild her tattered legacy.

Now, it seems clear that the people of Georgia have closed the door on Trump, are on track to remove two horrible senators, and given average Americans an opportunity to get help with many issues facing us. This especially includes the appropriate level of support to provide a critical lifeline to our country, our states, individuals and small businesses placed in crisis by COVID-19.

While the strength of the phrase “As goes Maine, so goes the nation” has been diminished over time by various political events, we have fortunately been out hustled and replaced by Georgia. God bless y’all! Who would have guessed that this miraculous accomplishment was possible? If we want to keep our state motto “Dirigo (I Lead)”, let’s hope that this peach of a day in Georgia provides an invaluable lesson and new start for Maine.

Glenn Michaels,

Brunswick

