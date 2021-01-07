CAMDEN – Evelyn Ann Stowe Hunton, 90, of Camden died on Dec. 17, 2020 following a stroke. She was a resident of Quarry Hill. She was born on March 14, 1930 in Beverly, Mass., daughter of Roland Fremont Stowe and Dorothy Conant Pettee Stowe.

She and her siblings (Marion, Ralph and Wally) were raised in Dorchester, Mass. in a large home (now a funeral home), and Evelyn’s family heard of their many adventures in that home. Evelyn often took her younger brother Wally to hear the ‘Pops’ for free on the Boston Esplanade. Her love of music was transferred to her children.

Evelyn graduated from Boston Girls’ High School in 1947. Her brother Wally introduced her to her first husband, Frederick L. Hunton, and they were married in 1949 in the little chapel of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist church in Cambridge, Mass. Evelyn was a lifelong UU and attended the local UU churches wherever Fred’s employer took them in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She particularly had fond memories of teaching RE in Newport, RI at Channing Memorial. Evelyn and Fred divorced in 1975.

Evelyn then worked outside the home at various clerical jobs, retiring from Hollingsworth and Vose in Walpole, Mass. in 2000. Her favorite jobs, by far, were as a mother (3), a grandmother (2, plus 2 stepgrandkids), and a great-grandmother (8, counting step-great-grandkids). Her many stories were told to all (as many times as possible!) and are treasured memories.

She is survived by her daughter Marilyn McWilliams and her husband Harold of Rockport, her son Fred Hunton of Orland; her grandson Greg York and his wife Karen of Nahant, Mass. along with great- granddaughters Ava, Edel and Scarlett; her grandson Alex York and his wife Ann of Chelmsford, Mass. along with great-grandchildren Bridget and Jack. She is also survived by step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces; and long time friend Marie Melchin of Norwood, Mass.

She was predeceased by her son Robert “Bobby” Hunton in 1977; and by her siblings, Marion Stowe Muller, Ralph Stowe and Walter Stowe.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Allen Ave. UU church in Portland when safe for us to gather. A separate smaller service for the family will be held for the internment of her ashes in the Memorial Garden at Murray UU church in Attleboro, Mass.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Quarry Hill, particularly Nurse Sheila, who cared for Mom with such love the final weeks of her long life.

Memorial contributions may be made ‘in memory of Evelyn Hunton as follows:

Memorial Fund

Allen Ave. UU Church

524 Allen Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

