Rapper Spose has been performing and collaborating with musicians Dave Gutter (guitar, vocals) and Jon Roods (bass, synth, keys) from Rustic Overtones, along with Kyle Gervais (guitar, vocals) and Derek Gierhan (drums), as Spose & The Humans, since the summer of 2018.

They’ve done two tours as a band, in November 2018 and during the summer of 2019, and they released a “Live in Denver” album.

In January of last year, they went into the Halo recording studio in Portland to start recording an album but had to put the brakes on when COVID-19 hit. They were able to reconvene in the Mallett Brothers recording space in October to record “Self Help!” along with another track with Jon Wyman as mixer.

Spose & The Humans have recorded a total of 10 songs and, on Jan. 4, released the knock-out punk rock jam “Self Help” that’s all about helping yourself, because when all is said and done, the only person you can count on is yourself.

The song “Self Help” is one you might not want to play in front of kids, as Spose and the band spit out profanity in a bold yet effective way. It is, after all, a punk jam.

Buckle up.

Here’s the video for “Self Help:”

