Arrests

12/28 at 3:48 p.m. Kevin P. Benasich, 36, of Gorham, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage.

12/31 at 5:07 p.m. Marvel Ishimwe Kalisa, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1/1 at 10:45 a.m. Alexandra B. Caron, 31, of Parsonsfield, was arrested on the corner of Pine Point Road and Eastern Road Marsh by Officer Travis Hon on a warrant and charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

1/3 at 9:36 a.m. Stevin Matthew Gagne, 29, of Auburn, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

12/30 at 9:49 p.m. Greta B. Goode, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 701 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

12/31 at 10:38 a.m. Christopher L. Sedenka, 40, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Spurwink Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

12/31 at 5:48 p.m. Caroline M. Jonason, 49, of Sebago, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of shoplifting.

1/1 at 10:05 a.m. Evan M. Bernard, 21, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

1/1 at 6:17 p.m. Shaunna S. Silva, 43, of Saco, was issued a summons on the corner of Highland Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1/1 at 8:48 p.m. Matthew M. Sileo, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Broadturn and Holmes Roads by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of drugs.

1/2 at 12:31 p.m. Lawrence S. Dunne, 50, of Hollis, was issued a summons on the corner of Mussey Road and Postal Service Way by Officer Travis Hon on charges of driving after suspension and violating conditions of release.

1/3 at 6:03 p.m. Frederick C. Johnson, 43, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

1/3 at 6:03 p.m. Paul Michael O’Connor, 35, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a shoplifting charge.

1/3 at 8:58 p.m. Jeffrey M. Trenholm, 58, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Spring Street and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/3 at 11:07 p.m. Jeffrey M. Trenholm, 58, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

12/28 at 4:40 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pine Point Road.

12/28 at 7:54 a.m. Structure fire on Sanctuary Lane.

12/28 at 9:35 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector public assist on Pine Point Road.

12/28 at 8:08 p.m. and 10:16 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/28 at 10 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Colby Drive.

12/29 at 3:06 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/29 at 8:43 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

12/29 at 11:51 a.m. Fuel leak on Route 1.

12/30 at 7:47 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/1 at 12:50 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/2 at 10:59 a.m. Odor investigation on Foxcroft Circle.

1/2 at 11:28 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Fountain Way.

1/2 at 11:28 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Griffin Road.

1/3 at 1:01 a.m. Gas stove leak on Coulthard Farms Road.

1/3 at 9:27 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Broadturn Road.

1/3 at 11:01 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/3 at 3:21 p.m. Assist Saco.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

