Arrests/Summonses
Information about arrests and summonses was not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.
Fire calls
12/29 at 12:14 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.
12/29 at 1:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Maine Mall Road.
12/31 at 8:07 a.m. Extrication rescue on Western Avenue.
12/31 at 11:17 a.m. Good intention call on Haven Road.
12/31 at 3:15 p.m. Excessive heat/scorch marks on Philbrook Avenue.
12/31 at 5:05 p.m. Assist invalid on Preble Street.
12/31 at 5:50 p.m. Cooking fire on Wainwright Circle.
1/1 at 1:01 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.
1/1 at 8:42 a.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.
1/1 at 3:48 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Campus Center Drive.
1/1 at 6:02 p.m. Defective elevator (no occupants) on Main Street.
1/1 at 6:46 p.m. False fire alarm on Landry Circle.
1/2 at 9:45 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Keswick Road.
1/2 at 9:50 a.m. False fire alarm on Pennsylvania Avenue.
1/2 at 1:23 p.m. Water/steam leak on Darling Avenue.
1/2 at 1:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Western Avenue.
1/3 at 8:19 p.m. No incident found at address on Prides Road.
1/4 at 5:27 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Boothby Avenue.
1/4 at 11:42 a.m. Building fire on Lowell Street.
EMS
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 75 calls from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.
