Arrests

Christopher A. Cassidy, of Cumberland Street, on Dec. 28 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention and refusal to stop, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Donald M. Woodworth, 48, of Portland, on Dec. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Marc Steven Gattullo, 31, of Cumberland Street, on Dec. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release, disorderly conduct with loud or unreasonable noise and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Main Street.

Erin D. Curran, 44, of Westbrook, on Dec. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Main Street.

Dennis Phillipo, of Westbrook, on Dec. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, violating conditions of release, failure to provide a correct name, address or date of birth and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Main Street.

Steven Cole Bailey, 22, of Biddeford, on Dec. 28 on a charge of probation violation, in Portland.

William Nadeau, 53, of Methodist Road, on Dec. 29 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Marc Steven Gattullo, 31, of Main Street, on Dec. 29 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Summonses

Brett M. Staples, 30, of Portland, on Dec. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Judith Bennett, 67, of Haskell Street, on Dec. 29 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Elizabeth M. Bennett, 38, of Haskell Street, on Dec. 29 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, on Hannaford Drive.

Little D. Whittington, 44, of Brown Street, on Dec. 30 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Brown Street.

Daniel Manda, 23, of Main Street, on Dec. 30 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, on Main Street.

Santino A. Giusti, 40, of Liza Harmon Drive, on Jan. 2 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Christopher V. Dicarlo, 36, of Massachusetts, on Jan. 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and attaching false plates, on Hannaford Drive.

