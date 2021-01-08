Library pickup

The Gray Public Library is transitioning to curbside pickup only. The library’s collection (plus materials requested via Minerva) will still be available. Request items to pick up through the online catalog at minerva.maine.edu/search~S45, by emailing the library at [email protected] or by calling at 657-4110 ext. 0. Pickup hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, through January, Gray Public Library Association will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable community bag at the Hannaford store located at 130 Shaker Road.

Holiday recycling

The town chips real Christmas trees. Remove all decorations, tinsel and lights from your before dropping it off at the Transfer Station. Wrapping paper that can be ripped and holiday cards (even those with glitter) are recyclable with mixed paper. Aluminum pans and foil and cookie tins are recyclable if clean and should be placed with cans. Cardboard and gift boxes need to be broken down flat before being placed in the cardboard bin. Bows, ribbons, tree lights and plastic cutlery are not recyclable.

Nonstop Nordic racing

A new Nonstop Nordic Race Series is coming to Libby Hill Forest Trails, 50 Libby Road. “I Wanna Ski with Somebody” on Jan. 30 and “Don’t Stop Sk-Skiing” on March 7 are classic technique races for those middle school age to seniors at Libby Hill Forest Trails, 50 Libby Hill Road.

Nonstop Nordic, a nonprofit group, also has other races scheduled throughout southern Maine, visit nonstopnordic.com/races for more information and to register. Before events, pre-screen yourself for COVID-19 symptoms and do not attend if you have any symptoms. Masks and social distancing required at all times. There will be no spectators allowed at the races due to the governor’s mandate on outdoor gatherings not to exceed 100 people.

Group tree order

Tree-loving members of the Gray Community and Economic Development Committee have set up a Fedco Trees group order for anyone who wants to participate. A volume discount can be obtained depending on how much is ordered collectively before Jan. 15, with all orders closing March 5. Visit fedcoseeds.com/trees/ and use group order #490012.

When orders are totaled on Jan. 15, the coordinator will correspond with participants about the discount the group has earned. Discounts will not appear in the shopping cart at checkout. The group order will be submitted together on March 5. At that time you can see the discount and charges applied. The coordinator will pick up the order the last weekend in April and coordinate your pickup by email. Visit Fedco’s website for more information and to place orders. A limited supply of printed catalogues are available at Town Hall. Contact [email protected] with questions.

Route 26 project

The Maine Department of Transportation is planning highway rehabilitation beginning at Route 26 and extending north 2.85 miles in Gray and is interested in any information or concerns about historic properties adjacent to the project. Contact Julie Senk at [email protected] or 16 State House Station, Environmental Office, Augusta Maine 04333 with any information.

