In my lifetime, the saddest day in America was Nov. 22, 1963. Then it was Sept. 11, 2001. Now it’s Jan. 6, 2021.
Perhaps this violent tragedy and appalling desecration of our national Capitol might bring our country back together again, as did our past saddest days.
Rev. Louis Phillips
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
Giving Voice: Community strength in numbers
-
Times Record Opinion
Jonathan Crimmins: We live in a dictatorship
-
Scarborough Leader
UScellular makes holidays a little brighter for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine
-
Times Record Opinion
Editorial: Despite coup attempt, our beacon will be bright again
-
Editorials
Our View: After Friday’s final ‘Jeopardy!’, what will we do without Alex?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.