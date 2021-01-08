In my lifetime, the saddest day in America was Nov. 22, 1963. Then it was Sept. 11, 2001. Now it’s Jan. 6, 2021.

Perhaps this violent tragedy and appalling desecration of our national Capitol might bring our country back together again, as did our past saddest days.

Rev. Louis Phillips
Windham

