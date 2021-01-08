On the same day the Press Herald reported that 2020 was Portland’s warmest year on record, the first of perhaps numerous objections to restoring Maine’s old state flag appeared here (“Letter to the editor: Legislature busy without flag bill,” by Richard Palombo, Jan. 5, Page A10).
Here’s another way of looking at the flag restoration bill: Images and symbols can be meaning makers. Maine’s obviously changing climate ties directly to how industrial societies have come to view humans as of central importance, detached from the natural world. Our current state flag reflects this view.
Fortunately, Maine’s Climate Council and the Portland-South Portland joint climate action plan, One Climate Future, propose concrete steps we can take to restore some balance between people and the rest of the planet. After all, we depend on air, water, light and soil – not the other way around. If we were to see the old state flag, with its elegant star and tree images, everywhere daily, this could powerfully remind us of our interdependence with nature. As Penobscot author Sherri Mitchell has said, “If we hope to survive into the future, we need to start shifting our value systems and place the value of life at the top.”
Restoring Maine’s old flag should be done in this spirit – understanding that it reflects and reminds us of our shared climate action responsibilities.
Elizabeth Parsons
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Giving Voice: Community strength in numbers
-
Times Record Opinion
Jonathan Crimmins: We live in a dictatorship
-
Scarborough Leader
UScellular makes holidays a little brighter for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine
-
Times Record Opinion
Editorial: Despite coup attempt, our beacon will be bright again
-
Editorials
Our View: After Friday’s final ‘Jeopardy!’, what will we do without Alex?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.