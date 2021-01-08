The increase in Portland’s minimum wage, combined with the hazard pay, is having the expected effect, at least by those who understand economics.

Yes, some employees at the low end of the pay scale are making more, with $18 now being the minimum hourly pay. However, there are fewer workers because staff are being laid off as employers try to make ends meet in dire economic times. (My son was one such casualty at a fish market in Portland.)

In addition to increasing unemployment, many of those who aren’t laid off are having their hours cut, thus mitigating any increase in overall pay. These trade-offs may be acceptable to those sculpting and passing poorly structured referenda, but when theory meets reality, entry-level (former) employees are paying the full price of this debacle.

Bowen Depke

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: