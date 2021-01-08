Maine reported 41 new deaths on Friday, the deadliest recording of additional deaths from COVID-19 in one day in the state since the pandemic began. There were 782 new cases of the disease, also a record.

Overall, Maine has had 28,407 cases of COVID-19, and 426 deaths. The previous one-day record was 748 on Dec. 23.

For deaths, the highest one-day total was 20 on Dec. 1, although the deaths are often not reported to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the same day. The recorded deaths on a given day are a typically a net increase from deaths that happened over a few days.

Deaths have spiked in Maine since Dec. 1, more than doubling the statewide total. Since the end of November, Maine’s cumulative death toll has climbed from 194 to 426.

Dr. John Alexander, chief medical officer at Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston, said on Thursday that he is concerned.

“Unfortunately, we are going to see this upward trend for some time,” Alexander said. “One leads to another. Cases leads to hospitalizations and then subsequently results in deaths.”

Treatments have improved for COVID-19 since the spring, and patients are more likely to survive. But the disease is still deadly, about five times deadlier than the flu for hospitalized patients, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

