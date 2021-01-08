SACO – Ann J. Walker, 90, of Fairhaven Avenue died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Portland on July 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Edward and Suzanna (Conwell) Halpin. She graduated from Deering High School in the class of 1947. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in 1950.

In 1954 Ann married the love of her life, Joseph F. Walker Sr., at St. Dominic’s Church in Portland.

Ann started her nursing career at Maine Medical Center. In the early ’60s, Joe and Ann moved to Massachusetts and Ann started working at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham, a job she held for more than 20 years. After retirement, unable to be idle, Ann and Joe moved back to Saco, home, and she worked doing private, in-home nursing care for several families.

Ann loved long walks on the beach, working in the gardens around her home, she was an awesome cook and baker and loved preparing meals for the entire family to enjoy. She had a strong faith and was a longtime communicant of St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann will always be remembered as a loving, caring person who was beautiful on the inside and the outside.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Walker Sr.; and a brother, Edward Halpin.

She is survived by a son, Joseph F. Walker Jr. of Saco; two grandsons, Sean M. and his wife Kelly Walker of Arundel, and Ryan J. and his wife Jessica Walker of Kennebunk; three great-grandchildren, Conor Walker of Arundel and Norah and Gracie Walker of Kennebunk.

Visiting hours celebrating Ann’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Church, Main Street, Old Orchard Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s, burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Ann’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

