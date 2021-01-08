FREEPORT – Deborah L. Trott, 65, of Freeport passed away peaceably on Dec. 29, 2020 after a long battle with Leukemia. Debbie graduated from Falmouth High School, Shepard Gill Nursing School, Boston and the former Westbrook College, Portland. Prior to her illness she was employed by Mid Coast Cardiology, Brunswick. She was a passionate animal lover and enjoyed kayaking and hiking.Survivors include her loving sister, Cathy Anifant, brother-in-law Michael Anifant; and two nieces, Jennifer and Stephanie Anifant. A graveside service is planned for the spring for family and friends.

Guest Book