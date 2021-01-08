Portland accounting firm BerryDunn has acquired a Connecticut-based healthcare compliance, consulting and credentialing firm called VantagePoint Healthcare Advisors for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will help expand the scope of services offered at BerryDunn, which has about 500 employees in more than 30 states, according to a news release issued Friday.

The two firms have a history of working together to serve health care clients, according to the release. VantagePoint has expertise in health care compliance, credentialing, operations and due diligence, while BerryDunn offers tax, financial, assurance, business consulting and IT services.

“We’re both dedicated to offering industry-specific expertise that helps our mutual clients gain control in a changing healthcare environment,” BerryDunn Principal Jeff Walla said in the release. “This merger will benefit clients of both firms.”

VantagePoint will operate under the BerryDunn name, the companies said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: