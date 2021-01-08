Portland’s City Council is condemning a string of hate crimes and suggesting residents fly pride flags in a display of solidarity.

Portland police said this week that some residents who had been displaying pride flags received threatening, homophobic letters that contained a sheet of paper with a satanic temple logo superimposed over a pride flag and a slur against gay people. At least seven of the letters have been sent, including to a home in South Portland, police said.

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder and the council are suggesting that residents fly pride flags “to show those who wish to target the LBGTQ community and their allies that the city will not back down in fear of hate,” a statement from the city said Friday.

“Hate and discrimination have no place in our community,” Snyder said. “Acts of cowardice, intent on causing fear and division, cannot be tolerated by any one of us.

All eight councilors and Snyder signed the statement condemning the threats, city officials said.

Police said this week that they are investigating the threatening letters, but haven’t said if they have a suspect in the crimes.

