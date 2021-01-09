George Lawson’s letter (Jan. 5) starts off reasonably enough. Yes, many questions were raised about election processes. But many investigations and audits were performed. Myriad court challenges were brought. And no instances of substantial fraud and misfeasance were found. With his example involving Antrim County, Michigan, Lawson slyly injects back into public discourse more disinformation of fraud and conspiracy theory.

Five minutes on the internet and I found all the relevant material related to the findings of a “forensic investigation” of Antrim County’s election. There is the full report of the partisan, Texas-based “Allied Security Operations Group.”

If Lawson wants details “to make my own assessments,” there they are. I defy him to make any sense of it. But he could rely on the thoroughly discredited Rudy Giuliani’s summary. That’s there, too.

There is a sworn statement from Michigan’s director of elections and, from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a lengthy response to the “report”: “The ‘report’ is actually another in a long stream of misguided, vague and dubious assertions designed to erode public confidence in the November presidential election. … (with) unverified and unsupported claims … (offering) assertions … unsupported by evidence …. .”

Nessel and Benson go on to say that “the Trump campaign … could have requested a hand recount of every ballot in the state … (but chose) to allow shadowy organizations … to throw around baseless claims of fraud … .”

George Lawson is doing the withholding from us of all the information that debunks this garbage.

Thomas Laurent

Rockport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: