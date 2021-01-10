The attempts by President Trump and his supporters to violently take over the federal government Wednesday are a direct result of the support of members of the Republican Party, including Sen. Susan Collins. For years, she has failed to take any consequential actions or make any meaningful statements regarding the behavior of an authoritarian. Weak and mild statements of disagreement were entirely ineffectual.
Trump is the leader of an authoritarian organization. He is legitimized by all Republicans who continue to remain members of the party, taking no efforts to expel him from the party or remove themselves from the party.
The Republican Party is no longer. It is an authoritarian organization. Sen. Collins should acknowledge her complicity in this degradation of our democracy and resign from office.
Douglas Patrick
Freeport
