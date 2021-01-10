On July 11, 1864, Confederate Gen. Jubal Early attacked Fort Stevens, with the objective of attacking nearby Washington, D.C. (He did not succeed in capturing the Union capital.)
On Jan. 6, 2021, after initially being repulsed, Confederate battle flags flew proudly in the halls of Congress.
Peter Chace
Kennebunk
