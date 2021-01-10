LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 for his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127 on Sunday.

Leonard reached the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points. In all, he had seven 3-pointers, tying his career high.

Paul George had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Lou Williams added 21 points off the bench.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 45 points – four off his career high – and he made a season-best 10 3-pointers.

JAZZ 96, PISTONS 86: Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter, and Utah held on for a victory at Detroit.

NUGGETS 114, KNICKS 89: Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Denver to a victory at New York.

LAKERS 120, ROCKETS 102: Anthony Davis had 27 points, LeBron James added 18 and Los Angeles won at Houston.

It was a testy game that included five technical fouls, two flagrant fouls and the first-half ejections of Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins.

TIMBERWOLVES 96, SPURS 88: D’Angelo Russell had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists as Minnesota snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win at home.

WARRIORS 106, RAPTORS 105: Damion Lee converted the tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.3 seconds left and Golden State withstood a rough fourth quarter to hold off visiting Toronto despite uncharacteristic struggles by Stephen Curry.

Curry shot 2 of 16 and missed nine of his 10 3s for 11 points after scoring 143 over his previous four games, including a career-high 62 one week earlier against Portland.

NOTES

WIZARDS: Washington likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Bryant was injured in the first quarter of Washington’s loss to the Heat on Saturday night. An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the partial tear. The Wizards have not announced when Bryant will have surgery or given an exact timeline for his recovery, but the rehabilitation process following ACL tears and surgery typically take several months, at a minimum.

Bryant is averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

76ERS: Ben Simmons will miss his second straight game Monday because of knee stiffness.

The All-Star did not fly with the Sixers to Atlanta. He was held out of Saturday’s 115-103 home loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Sixers are also without Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier because of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

