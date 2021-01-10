PORTLAND – Mary E. Foley, 99, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a brief illness.

Mary was born in Portland on August 22, 1921, the daughter of the late Philip and Annie (Conley) Foley. She grew up in Portland, attended St. Dominic’s and graduated from Cathedral High School in the class of 1939. After high school, Mary and her family moved to York Street where she lived for 76 years. Mary became a comptometer operator at A&P, where she worked for over 33 years.

After her mother, Annie, passed, Mary assumed the role of the matriarch of the family. Her house because the main location for family celebrations and holiday dinners, especially Thanksgiving. She was a fantastic baker, an avid reader, and a loyal viewer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune”. Mary was a communicant of St. Dominic’s and St. Patrick’s and especially enjoyed attending Christmas Eve Mass.

Mary also enjoyed traveling. She had the opportunity to visit Ireland with her family as well as Mexico, California, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and many other states. Mary’s many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews fondly remember many afternoons spent visiting together.

Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Martin A., James L., John J., Bartley J., Joseph L.; four nephews, Kevin B., Martin A., Michael J., and Philip J.

She is survived by three brothers, John J. Foley, Peter M. Foley (Lenora) and Philip P. Foley, all of Portland, a sister, Barbara Clark of Milton, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Instead, a funeral Mass and celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Mary’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

180 U.S. Route 1 Suite 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

