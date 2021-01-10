SOUTH PORTLAND – Thomas M. Dyer, 50, passed at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2021 after a courageous 4-month battle with acute pancreatitis.

Thomas was born in Portland, the son of Thomas and Debbie (Burton) Dyer. He grew up in South Portland and went to Holy Cross School and graduated from South Portland High School in 1988. Thomas attended the University of Southern Maine where he received his BA degree and graduated Suma Cum Laude in 1992. While in college, Tom was proud to be a part of the USM basketball team, and as a freshman participated in the NCAA Division III Final Four Tournament in 1989.

In 1992, Tom met Debra (Deb) Hamlin and they married in 1996. Together, Tom and Deb built a wonderful life in South Portland with their two children, Zachary and Emily.

Tom worked in the fields of Human Resources, and Facilities and Warehouse Management for Sweetser, Cuddledown and Pierce Promotions. Tom grew to enjoy a job that kept him physically active, and when he acquired a full time position with the City of South Portland Parks and Recreation, he really found his passion working outdoors.

Tom loved the outdoors and living in the great state of Maine. He shared this passion with Deb and their kids when frequenting their camp at Moosehead Lake. Tom loved to be a host to his friends and family, and spend time hiking, kayaking, hunting, boating, and cooking over a large fire pit he built by hand. He liked foraging and finding great deals on items for the camp that he could restore or repurpose for everyone to enjoy. He also enjoyed reading books, particularly historical non-fiction and great western novels.

Tom was a man with a great presence; tall, rugged and physically strong, but also was a kind-hearted, compassionate man who was respected by those who knew him. He had a way of sharing his wisdom, dry wit and “Dyer charm” with those he cared about the most. Most of all, he loved, protected and cared for his family, especially Deb, Zach and Emily whom he did not want to leave.

Tom is survived by his wife of 24 years, Deb; their children, Zach and Emily Dyer of South Portland; parents, Thomas and Debbie Dyer of Scarborough; his brother, Scott Dyer of Somerville, Mass.; his father in-law, Richard Hamlin; sister and brothers-in-law, Michael and Donna (Hamlin) Whelan, Diane Hamlin, and David Hamlin; and his niece and nephew, Alisha and Tom Whelan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Tom’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to:

The South Portland

Land Trust at

https://www.southportlandlandtrust.org/donate; The Katahdin Cruises and Moosehead Marine Museum in Greenville at

https://www.katahdincruises.com/support/

