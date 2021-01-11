Arrests
No arrests were reported from Jan. 2-10.
Summonses
1/5 David King, 36, of Spring Street, was issued a summons on Spring Street by Officer Arthur Tringali on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Fire calls
1/3 at 9:11 a.m. Odor investigation on Front Street.
1/4 at 3:35 p.m. Elevator alarm on Centre Street.
1/5 at 5:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.
1/7 at 4:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide on Denny Road.
1/8 at 3:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Jan. 2-8.
