Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 2-10.

Summonses

1/5 David King, 36, of Spring Street, was issued a summons on Spring Street by Officer Arthur Tringali on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Fire calls

1/3 at 9:11 a.m. Odor investigation on Front Street.

1/4 at 3:35 p.m. Elevator alarm on Centre Street.

1/5 at 5:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.

1/7 at 4:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide on Denny Road.

1/8 at 3:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Jan. 2-8.

