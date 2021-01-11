Arrests

1/6 at 7:44 p.m. Shawn Brewer, 38, of Finntown Road, Waldoboro, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on warrants.

1/7 at 8:16 a.m. Matthew Tainter, 35, of Office Drive, Bath, was arrested at Route 1 and Old Bath Road by Lt. Todd Ridlon on a warrant.

1/8 at 9:25 a.m. Deborah Jordan-Ambrose, 68, of Bickford Avenue, was arrested on Bickford Avenue by Officer Heather Brown on charges of cruelty to animals and lack of required rabies vaccination.

1/8 at 11:04 p.m. Elizabeth Ann Taylor, 28, listed as a transient, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/8 at 11:04 p.m. Nathan Allen Elwell, 30, listed as a transient, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

1/9 at 6:49 p.m. Serena Lynn Thomas, 25, of Range Road, was arrested on Range Road by Officer James Fisher on a warrant.

Summonses

1/4 at 12:32 a.m. Jacob Pelfrey, 22, of Elden Point Road, Bailey Island, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer James Fisher on a charge of speeding.

1/4 at 9:26 a.m. Ryan Cox, 36, of James Street, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle.

1/5 at 9:53 p.m. Matthew Cory Gladstone, 35, of Royal Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons at Lincoln and Maine streets by Zachary Huber on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/8 at 12:11 a.m. Nicholas Cody Robbins, 29, of Hollywood Boulevard, Whitefield, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of attaching false plates and violating condition of release.

1/8 at 2:13 p.m. Ronald Crocker II, 41, of Maquoit Road, was issued a summons on Maquoit Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

1/9 at 6:30 p.m. Andrew Kurmin, 25, of Forrest Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/9 at 9:38 p.m. Isaac Thatcher Burtis, 18, of Pinefields Lane, was issued a summons on Cushing Street by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of minor possessing liquor.

1/10 at 9:05 p.m. Desirea Carver, 28, of Forest Avenue, Windham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offender.

Fire calls

1/4 at 11:46 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

1/5 at 8:59 a.m. Alarm call on East Marginal Road.

1/5 at 6:24 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Gurnet Road and Wildwood Drive.

1/8 at 10:03 a.m. and 10:28 a.m. Alarm calls on McKeen Street.

1/10 at 2:14 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Harpswell Road.

1/10 at 5:10 p.m. Structure fire on Union Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 57 calls from Jan. 4-10.

