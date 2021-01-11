Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Jan. 4 to 11.
Summonses
There were no summonses reported from Jan. 4 to 11.
Fire
01/4 at 10:45 a.m. Building fire on Stockholm Drive.
01/6 at 1:17 p.m. Building fire on Broadmoor Drive.
01/9 at 2:20 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Tuttle Road.
01/10 at 6:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Wilson Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to six calls from Jan. 4 to 11.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Lindor excited to be part of Mets’ new era
-
Nation & World
Biden team reveals theme of inauguration: ‘America United’
-
Nation & World
Pingree cosponsors resolution to investigate 147 members of Congress for role in insurrection
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Jan. 2-8
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics game on Tuesday postponed due to coronavirus concerns