Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Jan. 4 to 11.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported from Jan. 4 to 11.

Fire

01/4 at 10:45 a.m. Building fire on Stockholm Drive.

01/6 at 1:17 p.m. Building fire on Broadmoor Drive.

01/9 at 2:20 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Tuttle Road.

01/10 at 6:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Wilson Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency services responded to six calls from Jan. 4 to 11.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: