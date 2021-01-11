Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Jan. 1-8.

Summons

1/7 at 4:30 p.m. William G. Becker, 53, of Falmouth, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol by Officer Al Twombley on Sprucewood Lane.

1/7 at 6:25 p.m. Norma J. Duhamel, 76, of Saco, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Al Twombley on Route 1.

Fire

1/2 at 7:21 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mountain Road.

1/2 at 7:33 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

1/3 at 12:13 p.m. Provided equipment to Falmouth Police Department for a death investigation on Fundy Road.

1/4 at 5:10 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lunt Road.

1/5 at 12:35 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

1/7 at 8:07 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Squidere Lane.

EMS

Falmouth emergency services responded to 28 calls from Jan. 1-8.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: