Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Jan. 1-8.
Summons
1/7 at 4:30 p.m. William G. Becker, 53, of Falmouth, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol by Officer Al Twombley on Sprucewood Lane.
1/7 at 6:25 p.m. Norma J. Duhamel, 76, of Saco, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Al Twombley on Route 1.
Fire
1/2 at 7:21 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mountain Road.
1/2 at 7:33 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.
1/3 at 12:13 p.m. Provided equipment to Falmouth Police Department for a death investigation on Fundy Road.
1/4 at 5:10 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lunt Road.
1/5 at 12:35 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.
1/7 at 8:07 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Squidere Lane.
EMS
Falmouth emergency services responded to 28 calls from Jan. 1-8.
