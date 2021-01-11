PORTLAND — The city will distribute free personal protective equipment for Portland businesses that interact in person with the public on a daily basis and have 30 or fewer employees.

“As we continue to live within a pandemic, PPE (disposable masks, hand sanitizer, and surface disinfectant) is crucial for maintaining safe business operations,” the city said in a release. “It is, however, impacting the budgets of small businesses when many are facing financial challenges.”

Business can sign up at forms.gle/Ar2XrVzKSjEBin6TA to receive the protective equipment, which include 200 disposable masks, a gallon of hand sanitizer, four individual bottles and a hands-free dispenser, and three quarts of surface disinfectant, at Ocean Gateway from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, and from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

The supplies are possible through funding the city received from the Keep Maine Healthy grant program.

