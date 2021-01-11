Arrests

1/10 at 10:12 a.m. Alicia M. Aube, 36, of Brunswick, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, and violating condition of release by Officer Beck Kavanaugh and Officer Sophia J. Swiatek on Lower Main Street.

1/11 at 1:21 a.m. Rita K. Fahey, 29, of Raymond, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drug by Officer Malcolm B. Marshall, Officer George Savidge and Officer Jason T. O’Toole on Route 1.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported from Jan. 4 to 11.

Fire

1/4 at 7:28 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on U.S. Route 1.

1/5 at 9:27 p.m. Vehicle crash with physical injuries on Wardtown Road.

1/5 at 10:21 p.m. Vehicle crash with physical injuries on Durham Road.

1/6 at 8:34 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Campus Drive.

1/6 at 9:03 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Summer Street.

1/6 at 10:18 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on East Street.

1/7 at 7:56 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Stonewood Drive.

1/7 at 11:47 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Lower Main Street.

1/11 at 1:21 a.m. Vehicle crash with injuries on Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency services responded to 23 calls from Jan. 4 to 11.

