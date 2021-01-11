I just read Marc A. Thiessen’s column of the 10 Worst Things Trump Did in 2020. Everything he lists is terrible and belongs on the 10 Worst List. At the end of his column he ask does the good outweigh the bad; in his next column he is going to list the 10 best things Trump has done in 2020.

There is no way a list of the 10 best things or a 100 best things Trump has done can outweigh the terrible things he has done. He is a traitor to this country as well as the republican party. Any president who asks about martial law, says the election was full of fraud, lost multiple court cases, refuses to admit he lost, refuses to help the transition team, encourages violence, ask people in Congress to overturn votes. This person is a traitor and may have committed sedition and he did all of this just since Nov. 3.

If Trump refuses to leave the White House or causes any problems by his action or anyone else’s on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, he should be arrested for sedition and treason.

I hope all voters in the states that elected the senators and representatives that follow Trump blindly and work to change the votes of Nov. 3, please remember those people are traitors and should at the very least voted out. Is it too much to ask that our leaders work together for the country instead of helping Trump, who is the election loser!

Richard Bond

Springvale

