I just read Marc A. Thiessen’s column of the 10 Worst Things Trump Did in 2020. Everything he lists is terrible and belongs on the 10 Worst List. At the end of his column he ask does the good outweigh the bad; in his next column he is going to list the 10 best things Trump has done in 2020.
There is no way a list of the 10 best things or a 100 best things Trump has done can outweigh the terrible things he has done. He is a traitor to this country as well as the republican party. Any president who asks about martial law, says the election was full of fraud, lost multiple court cases, refuses to admit he lost, refuses to help the transition team, encourages violence, ask people in Congress to overturn votes. This person is a traitor and may have committed sedition and he did all of this just since Nov. 3.
If Trump refuses to leave the White House or causes any problems by his action or anyone else’s on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, he should be arrested for sedition and treason.
I hope all voters in the states that elected the senators and representatives that follow Trump blindly and work to change the votes of Nov. 3, please remember those people are traitors and should at the very least voted out. Is it too much to ask that our leaders work together for the country instead of helping Trump, who is the election loser!
Richard Bond
Springvale
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland school goes remote after COVID outbreak
-
Nation & World
Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
-
Nation & World
Video shows Capitol mob dragging a police officer down stairs. One rioter beat the officer with an American flag pole.
-
Nation & World
PGA Championship leaving Trump National in ’22 tournament
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Stream sounds of winter, flute music and jazz
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.