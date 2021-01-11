I’m happy to hear that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won Georgia’s Senate seats. The breadth of over-due changes needed to our laws and institutions, and the depth of damage that’s been deliberately done in recent years, are an enormous challenge for the United States. We all need to support and encourage our elected representatives in the work ahead. Real progress is within immediate reach (and legislators will need something to show for themselves during the next election in two years).

We urgently need: Greenhouse gas emissions regulations and other climate protection policies; Single-payer healthcare; Accountability for law-enforcement officers; Public-school funding assistance; Affordable post-secondary education; and Short-term monetary assistance to help all Americans through what I hope are the last few months of this pandemic.

At the same time, we need to take stock of the damage done to important government institutions. Ensuring that the executive departments have competent well-meaning staff will mostly be the President’s job. Federal judge appointments are not easily overturned; how big a problem this will be remains to be seen. All branches of government may be able to help in criminal investigations against out-going White House staff (and possibly against some legislators).

Obviously, this is a lot. With such precarious Democratic control of the Senate, some compromises are inevitable. I hope, however, that all our legislators understand that Americans are impatient for change.

Mako Bates

Portland

