I was disappointed to learn that Maine is delaying enforcement on the ban of single-use plastic bags from January to July 1.

Cutting out single-use plastic bags is an easy way to start reducing the amount of plastic polluting the environment. This takes on added urgency considering that last year, microplastics were found in samples of snow and stream water on Mt. Everest.

And pre-pandemic, it seemed like Maine was making good progress with cutting back on plastic bags. I often saw people bringing cloth bags to the grocery store, even without the ban.

That’s all changed now, though. When I go to Hannaford or Market Basket, almost everyone uses plastic bags.

At the start of the pandemic, I know many were concerned that the virus might spread through reusable bags, which is why some stores didn’t permit reusable bags for several months. But now we know that COVID-19 transmits through the air, not surfaces.

With that in mind, I encourage you to make the switch to reusable bags if you haven’t already.

The start of a new year is a good opportunity to make changes, and since we already know the ban is going into effect in six months, this is the perfect time to develop the habit of bringing your own bag to the store. It’s better for the environment, you won’t need as many bags, and you’ll be well-prepared for when the ban starts in July.

Erica Bartlett

Portland

