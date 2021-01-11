The Maine Millennial asked if it is morally correct for her to keep her money in savings, earmarked for a house down payment, when so many are suffering at this time. A better question might be, have each of us helped meet the needs of others on a regular basis?
If you have the financial means to do so, commit to donating a set amount from each paycheck to those in need.
If you can, commit to volunteering on a regular basis. If you don’t need it, donate that next stimulus check to charity.
Keep on regularly volunteering and supporting others and keep your house down payment with a clear conscience, Ms. Hugo-Vidal!
Polly Bartow
Biddeford
