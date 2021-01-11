Halycon & Friends: A Winter Celebration

7 p.m. Thursday. Streaming via Waldo Theatre, $15, $20 to watch with a friend. waldotheatre.org

The Waldo Theatre invites you to virtually join a multimedia evening with Halycon & Friends. The show features violinists Sophie and Josie Davis and Colin Wheatley on viola in collaboration with cellist Nora Willauer and violinist and videographer Luke Fator. The winter celebration show is one of lovely chamber music with an accompanying film that shows the beauty, quiet, subtlety and darkness of winter, and the program includes Vivaldi’s spellbinding “Winter” from “The Four Seasons,” along with Richter’s “The Nature of Daylight” and pieces by Shubert, Debussy, Price and others. Ticket holders will be able to view the show for a week.

Carl Dimow

7 p.m. Friday. Streaming via Blue Facebook page, free (donations appreciated). facebook.com/portcityblue

Blue presents a performance by a Mainer who has been part of the music scene for more than four decades as a flutist, guitarist, vocalist and composer. From the klezmer band Casco Bay Tummlers to the Brazilian ensemble Choro Louco, Dimow’s a seasoned pro, and you’ll hear him do his thing online with the flute, bass flute and guitar as he plays blues, jazz, klezmer, Brazilian music and Yiddish songs. P.S.: Instead of splitting proceeds, Dimow is passing on all donations from the show directly to Blue.

Soggy Po’ Boys

8 p.m. Saturday. Streaming, $20. seacoastmusicsupport.com

Spend Saturday night soaking in some New Orleans-style jazz from New Hampshire’s Soggy Po’ Boys. Chances are excellent you’ll hear plenty of tunes from their album “All in Favor,” which includes “Save It Pretty Mama” and “It Ain’t My Fault.” The show kicks off Seacoast Music Support’s Winter Warmer series and 95 percent of ticket sales go to the artist, with the other 5 percent supporting the nonprofit Continuum Arts Collective, which donates musical instruments and arts supplies to kids in Maine. Future shows in the series, which runs through March 27, include Green Heron, Jim Dozet Band and River Sister among several others.

